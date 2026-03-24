New bill could raise stakes at Minnesota meat raffles

The Brief Lawmakers are considering a bill to raise ticket and prize limits for Minnesota’s popular meat raffles. Charities say outdated limits mean smaller prizes as meat prices rise. The new rules could take effect Aug. 1 if the bill passes.



Minnesota’s beloved meat raffles could soon get juicier prizes and higher ticket prices under a bill moving through the Capitol.

Charities push for bigger meat raffle prizes

What we know:

Meat raffles have helped support everything from veterans clubs to youth sports teams since Minnesota first legalized them in the 1980s. But the rules on how much tickets can cost and how big the prizes can be, have not changed in decades.

Rachel Jenner, with Allied Charities of Minnesota, said, "We've got veterans' clubs, we've got sports and youth activities. We've people helping folks with disabilities. It truly runs the gamut."

The games are a staple at bars in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and one even made its way to the Capitol in St. Paul. Tim Engstrom with the Bloomington American Legion said, "Not everybody knows when we say meat raffle, that it's not really a raffle." They’re paddlewheel games.

Charities buy the meat—usually at a discount—and a spin of the wheel decides the winner. Last year, these games raised about $5.9 million for Minnesota organizations.

As meat prices rise, some winners are seeing their prizes shrink. "We used to be able to do, you know, rib-eyes and really nice, thick cuts of meat," said Jenner.

The bill would raise the maximum ticket price from $2 to $5 and boost the top prize from $70 to $200.

Jenner said, "People love the meat raffle in Minnesota, and we just want to keep it both profitable for the organization and fun for the player."

The bill’s path forward

Timeline:

The bill is expected to reach the House floor as soon as early April. The Senate version could take a little longer, but it has support from both parties.

If the bill becomes law, the new rules would start August 1.

Supporters say the changes would help organizations keep up with rising costs and keep the tradition alive for years to come.

The other side:

The Minnesota Indian Gaming Association is okay with the changes, except they want to make sure charities aren’t giving away Visa gift cards.

They say gift cards to Von Hanson’s or Clancey’s Meats are fine, but not the equivalent of cash.

That change will be included in the final bill, according to House author, Rep. Jim Nash, (R-Waconia).