MN fish consumption guidelines as PFAS detected in fish from Vermillion River

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The Brief The Minnesota Department of Health has updated its fish consumption guidelines due to mercury and PFAS contamination in certain areas. Mercury remains a concern in fish from northeast Minnesota, while PFAS has been detected in fish from the Vermillion River for the first time. The consumption guidelines vary based on location, fish type, and who is consuming the fish.



The Minnesota Department of Health has updated its fish consumption guidelines as mercury continues to be a problem in fish caught in northeast Minnesota and PFAS has been detected for the first time in fish pulled from the Vermillion River.

New fish consumption guidelines

What we know:

The guidelines vary based on who you are, the size and type of fish you caught, and where you caught the fish. The main concerns appear to be northeast Minnesota, where mercury remains an issue, and new to the report is the Vermillion River where officials have detected per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in fish for the first time.

Big picture view:

PFAS, known as "forever chemicals," were used widely by industrial companies, like 3M, to make plastic products, nonstick cookware, fast food packaging, and other products. It has since been classified as a human carcinogen by the National Institute of Health.

Fish caught in Northeast Minnesota

Local perspective:

In northeast Minnesota, the Minnesota Department of Health has issued the following recommendations for fish consumption:

Sensitive populations: Children under age 15, Women who may become pregnant, Women who are pregnant or are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed

1 serving per week: Bullhead, crappie, Inland trout (brook, brown, rainbow), Lake herring (cisco), Lake whitefish, sunfish

1 serving per month: Bass, catfish, Lake trout, Northern pike shorter, Walleye, Yellow perch, Other Minnesota fish species not listed

Avoid these: Muskellunge, Northern pike (26 inches or longer), Walleye (18 inches or longer)

General population: People not planning to become pregnant, boys and men ages 15 and older

4 servings per week: Bullhead, Inland trout (brook, brown, rainbow), Lake herring (cisco), Lake whitefish

2 servings per week: Crappie, sunfish

1 serving per week: Bass, catfish, Lake trout, Northern pike, walleye, Yellow perch, Other Minnesota fish species not listed

1 serving per month: Muskellunge

PFAS found in Vermillion River

Local perspective:

The state has also added the Vermillion River to its list of waterbodies that have had fish with PFAS detection.

The Vermillion River runs from Elko through Dakota County to Hastings, where it discharges into the Mississippi. It is a popular trout fishing spot.

Sensitive populations

Do not eat: All species

General population

1 serving per week: All species

Statewide guidelines

Sensitive populations

1 serving per week: Bullhead, crappie, Inland trout (brook, brown, rainbow), Lake herring (cisco), Lake whitefish, sunfish, Yellow perch

1 serving per month: Bass, catfish, Lake trout, Northern pike shorter, Walleye, Other Minnesota fish species not listed

Avoid these: Avoid these: Muskellunge, Northern pike (28 inches or longer), Walleye (20 inches or longer)

General population

4 servings per week: Bullhead, Crappie, Inland trout (brook, brown, rainbow), Lake herring (cisco), Lake whitefish, Sunfish, Yellow perch

1 serving per week: Bass, catfish, Lake trout, Northern pike, Walleye, Other Minnesota fish species

1 serving per month: Muskellunge