Twin Cities 11-year-old launches hockey clothing company: 'Keep Chirpin''

The Brief An 11-year-old boy in the west metro started his own hockey-themed clothing company. The business, Keep Chirpin' Hockey Company, has sold several hundred items and shipped to 10 states. The brand focuses on hustle, heart and hockey, with a message encouraging kids to follow their dreams.



An 11-year-old hockey fan is turning his passion for the sport into a growing business, inspiring other kids to chase their goals.

Young entrepreneur brings hustle and heart to hockey apparel

What we know:

McCoy Newell, an 11-year-old who loves hockey, started the Keep Chirpin' Hockey Company about a year ago. He sells T-shirts, hats and stickers featuring his slogan, inspired by a moment during a youth hockey game when a player was penalized for excessive trash talking, or "chirping," on the ice.



McCoy said, "I like just how people like to play the sport and how aggressive they are. I like being aggressive." He plays football and baseball, but hockey is his favorite sport. "I like it because it's something I've never done before," said Newell.

A family affair

Local perspective:

McCoy's mom helped him put the saying on T-shirts for him and his friend to wear, and the business took off from there. "I was just really excited that she came up with that because I'm here now, and I really like making all the t-shirts," said Newell.



He makes all the T-shirts himself, with help from his parents. "And if I'm really lazy, I pay my brother to do some things," said Newell.



McCoy has sold several hundred items through his website, and recently started a 50-state challenge to grow his business nationwide. So far, he's received orders from 10 states, including Pennsylvania and Arizona.

Running the business has helped McCoy gain confidence and learn valuable life skills

What they're saying:

McCoy's parents say that running the business has brought him out of his shell and taught him important lessons like money management. "I love it, I mean, for an 11-year-old to kind of come up to mom and dad on his own and say I want to start this, like, I can't say I know too many 11-year-olds with that kind of ambition, you know," said McCoy's dad Zach Newell.



McCoy hopes his company keeps growing as he does. He has advice for other kids: "Keep trying your hardest and things you want to happen when you're older, just keep on trying, and you'll get there soon," said Newell.