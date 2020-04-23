Employees at two Stearns County food processing plants test positive for COVID-19

Employees at two food processing plants in Stearns County, Minnesota have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Stearns County leaders.

County officials say employees at Pilgrim’s Pride in Cold Spring and Jennie-O in Melrose tested positive for the virus. The county, Minnesota Department of Health and CentraCare are working with the facilities.

"Both companies proactively implemented strategies to keep employees safe while continuing their operations," read a release from Stearns County officials. "Once plans for follow-up are finalized, employees will be notified with additional information and direction."

FOX 9 has reached out to both Jennie-O and Pilgrim's Pride for comment.

Statement from Jennie-O President Steve Lykken:

"Jennie-O can confirm that we have had employees who have tested positive for coronavirus at our Melrose Plant.

"At Jennie-O, the health and well-being of our team members is our highest priority. As the global pandemic continues to evolve, we know it is top of mind for our team members, customers, consumers, partners and communities.

"As team members are impacted by COVID-19, we are doing what’s right and that includes quarantining and ensuring all close contacts are identified and also quarantined, as well as transparent communication with our team members, including translating communications into multiple languages. All impacted team members continue to receive 100 percent of pay and benefits while they are away from work.

"We will also be transparent and report any possible closures of facilities due to deep cleaning or staffing issues that may be caused by COVID-19. We are not reporting individual cases as we have found that the situations in our communities are changing daily.

"We continue to have the highest sanitation and food safety standards in all our production facilities. In addition, we have implemented enhanced operating protocols including education for team members on the COVID-19 virus, taking team members’ temperatures daily, using masks or personal protective face coverings, having on-site nurses who are available to answer questions and advise team members as well as helping them get access to local testing for COVID-19, increased sanitization frequency, updated policies and restrictions for visitors and business travel, and expanded remote work options for team members where applicable.

"Our production facilities continue to operate with minimal disruption to our supply chain.

"The company’s team of inspired people is working to ensure a consistent and steady food supply during this crisis."

