Elk River man threatens neighbor with gun, yells about their 'sexual preference': Charges

The Brief A 48-year-old man is accused of yelling at his neighbors about their "sexual preference" before threatening them with a firearm. Law enforcement executed a search warrant and located several guns, in addition to a "significant amount of ammunition," throughout the home. Mark Stinson is facing two felony charges and remains in Sherburne County Jail.



An Elk River man is accused of yelling at his neighbors about their "sexual preference" before threatening them with a firearm while their children were outside.

The allegations

A criminal complaint said on Sunday, Nov. 17, Elk River police responded to a harassment complaint on the 11000 block of 191st Avenue Northwest.

A woman, identified as K.L. in court records, reportedly told the officer she was outside doing yard work when she had an "unprovoked confrontation" with her neighbor, identified as 48-year-old Mark Stinson.

K.L. claimed Stinson appeared intoxicated and started yelling at her for "her sexual preference" and used "profanity in front of her kids" before stumbling back to his house two doors down, according to the complaint.

The officer went to Stinson’s house and noticed what appeared to be a "pile of ammunition" on the garage floor. Charges say the officer attempted to speak with Stinson twice, but he wouldn’t answer the door.

The officer then parked his squad car about a block away and watched the woman’s house. The criminal complaint said a short time later, the officer reported hearing a woman, identified as C.P., yelling "He’s got a gun" and telling people to go inside the house.

C.P. reported she was in her yard and confronted Stinson about what happened when he allegedly raised a long gun, before slowly turning away and going back inside his garage, according to the criminal complaint.

Search of Stinson's home

The Elk River SWAT team responded to the scene and law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Stinson’s home.

Inside the home, authorities reportedly found numerous firearms, including:

A 12-gauge shotgun sitting on the kitchen table

Two long guns on a chair in the kitchen

A shotgun in the upstairs hallway

A handgun and AR-style rifle in a room upstairs

An AR style rifle with no serial number upstairs

A handgun with no serial number near a closet

A "significant amount of ammunition" located in a closet

The criminal complaint said Stinson was arrested around 1:40 a.m. while he was walking down 191st Avenue. Police described a "heavy odor of alcohol" coming from Stinson at the time of the arrest. Once in custody, court records said Stinson declined to speak with a detective.

What’s next?

Prosecutors charged Stinson on Tuesday with one count each of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence. He appeared in court on Wednesday morning, and his next appearance is scheduled for Dec. 2.

He remains in custody at Sherburne County Jail.