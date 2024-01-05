Elizabeth, New Jersey fire engulfs large industrial building

SkyFOX was over the scene on Friday morning of a massive building fire at an industrial park in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

Officials received a call around 5:30 a.m. after a passerby saw the flames and called it in.

Large flames from the building, which is located right along the waterfront, were seen shooting up into the sky.

Video from the scene showed the building engulfed in flames with firefighters surrounding the structure.

According to officials, the fire had spread, causing some of the building to collapse. The type of business or the materials stored inside were not immediately clear.

There were no injuries reported, as well as no reports of anyone inside the building.

The building is south of Newark Liberty International Airport and near Staten Island. A huge plume of smoke was seen from Manhattan.

AP wire services helped contribute to this report.