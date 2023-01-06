Eli Hart killing: Mom charged with assault against deputy in jail

article

The mother of Eli Hart has now been charged in connection to assault at the Hennepin County Jail.

Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with fifth-degree assault for "shoving and elbowing" a deputy inside the jail. She is already awaiting a murder trial later this month for allegedly fatally shooting her son on May 20, 2022.

According to the criminal complaint, which was filed on Friday, Jan. 6, detention deputies conducted a shakedown at the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis on Aug. 1, 2022. After the shakedown, Thaler "became uncooperative," and refused to go back to her cell.

Deputies "decided to guide" Thaler to her cell but while this was happening, she "shoved and also elbowed" one of the deputies in the left arm, charges said. The deputy "felt pain after the altercation."

No other details were provided in the criminal complaint.