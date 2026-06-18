Elgin man, wrestling booster charged with sexually abusing girl for years

The Brief Seth Russell Benike of Elgin faces seven felony charges for alleged sexual abuse of an underage girl over several years. Authorities say Benike held positions with a local wrestling booster club and as an assistant coach. The alleged abuse Benike is accused of started when the victim was in sixth grade.



A 43-year-old Elgin man who was also a wrestling club booster and coach is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing an underage girl over several years, according to charges filed in Wabasha County Court.

Seth Russell Benike facing charges

What we know:

Seth Russell Benike is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The charges span from September 2014 to July 2020 and allege multiple acts of abuse against a girl under 16, later continuing when she was 16 and 17. Authorities say the alleged abuse began when the victim was in sixth grade and continued through her high school years.

‘We need to keep this a secret’

Dig deeper:

Benike is accused of engaging in sexual penetration and contact with the victim during times when she stayed at her mother’s home in Elgin, where Benike lived. According to the complaint, the victim described a pattern of abuse that escalated from inappropriate touching to repeated acts of sexual assault. Benike told the victim that they had to keep the sexual assaults a secret.

She also reported that Benike would show her pornography and that incidents occurred both at home and during car rides after school.

Authorities noted that Benike is the treasurer of the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Wrestling Booster Club and an assistant coach with the wrestling program.

The complaint details that the victim attempted to report the abuse to her mother, but was not believed. She described feeling unable to say no because Benike was a figure of authority in her life, and she did not know if it was normal.

Benike has a prior conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct from 2004. Authorities say the most recent alleged sexual contact occurred in February 2026, when Benike reportedly sexually assaulted the victim after picking her up from the airport. The victim reported ongoing harassment, including explicit messages and unwanted advances, even after moving out.

The criminal complaint states that Benike is currently in custody, with bail set at $50,000. The court ordered that he continue to be detained pending further proceedings.