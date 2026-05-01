Edina domestic-related shooting leaves man with serious injuries

The Brief A shooting in Edina left a man with serious injuries Friday morning. Police say the shooting was domestic-related. The suspect fled the scene but was arrested in Brooklyn Park.



A shooting in Edina led to a large police presence and left a man with serious injuries Friday morning.

Shooting in Edina

What we know:

Edina police say around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the 6300 block of York Avenue on reports of a shooting, resulting in a large police presence in the area.

At the scene, officers found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to authorities, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The man was arrested around noon in Brooklyn Park.

Police believe this is a domestic-related shooting and is not random.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Brooklyn Park police assisted Edina police with the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

FOX 9 crews on the scene saw many police squad cars, at least one SWAT vehicle and an ambulance. An area around what looks to be an apartment building is cordoned-off with police tape.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what led up to the shooting. They are still determining the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.