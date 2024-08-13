Edina police arrest 3 juveniles after stolen Kia crashes, gun found inside

article

Edina police said three juveniles were arrested Tuesday morning after authorities recovered a handgun from a crashed stolen Kia.

What we know

Law enforcement received a report around 6:34 a.m. about a Toyota Tacoma being stolen near the 5100 block of Abercrombie Drive. As officers were heading to the scene, Edina police said they found the drivers of the Toyota and Kia speeding in various neighborhoods. Police said the Kia was reported stolen from Inver Grove Heights.

Ultimately, the driver of the Kia crashed into another vehicle near Highway 62 and Tracy Avenue. Police say the suspects, described as juveniles, ran from the scene, but one person was immediately arrested. By 9 a.m., the two remaining suspects were taken into custody nearby.

Following the crash, police say they found a handgun inside the Kia. The stolen Toyota was recovered in Minneapolis.

What we don’t know

Police did not say who owned the handgun or when the Kia was reported stolen. It's unclear if police found the driver of the Toyota.

Furthermore, law enforcement did not share the ages of the juveniles, but said charges are pending against all three.