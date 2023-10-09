Edina firefighters battle 3-alarm duplex fire

Edina fire crews worked Monday afternoon to knock down flames at a three-alarm fire at a duplex.

Crews were called out to McCauley Trail, a street that runs along the east side of Highway 169 between Highway 62 and south to Valley View Road, for the report of a fire at 4:15 p.m..

At the duplex, crews found heavy fire in one unit that had extended into the other unit. Crews called a third alarm during the battle to get more crews on the scene.

Everyone inside the duplex was able to make it out safely. The cause of the fire is under investigation.