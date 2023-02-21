Ed Sheeran plays for sick patients at children's hospital in Australia

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Grant County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
16
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Nobles County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Wright County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CST, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 9:00 AM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Scott County, Sibley County, Waseca County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Todd County, Barron County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Polk County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Washington County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County

Ed Sheeran plays for sick patients at children's hospital in Australia

By Chris Williams
Published 
Entertainment
Fox TV Stations

Ed Sheeran plays for kids at Brisbane Hospital

British pop star Ed Sheeran found time during his Australian tour to visit a children’s hospital in Brisbane to perform for patients, video shows. (Credit: Queensland Children’s Hospital via Storyful)

BRISBANE, Australia - British pop star Ed Sheeran treated young patients to a concert when he visited a children's hospital in Brisbane, Australia while he was on tour. 

Queensland Children’s Hospital posted a video of the singer serenading the crowd and playing his guitar across parts of the hospital. 

The hospital thanked Sheeran on its Instagram page for dropping in and making some memories for our patients and families."

Sheeran played for three nights over the weekend in the Queensland capital’s Suncorp stadium.

RELATED: Linkin Park releases previously unheard song featuring late singer Chester Bennington

Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records worldwide. He has won multiple awards including Grammys. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 