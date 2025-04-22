Eastbound Highway 10 closed in Coon Rapids after truck hits bridge

article

The Brief The Minnesota State Patrol says eastbound Highway 10 is closed at Round Lake Boulevard in Coon Rapids after a truck hit a bridge. The incident happened just after 11 a.m. Vehicles have to exit at Round Lake Boulevard due to damage to the bridge.



The Minnesota State Patrol says eastbound Highway 10 in Coon Rapids is closed after a dump truck hit a bridge Tuesday morning.

The State Patrol says the incident happened at 10:40 a.m. on Highway 10 at Round Lake Boulevard. Authorities say a dump truck was merging onto eastbound Highway 10 from Round Lake Boulevard in Coon Rapids when it struck the bridge of Round Lake Boulevard with its dump trailer.

The trailer was elevated while the truck was driving, striking the bridge as it tried to go under. The crash caused the trailer to come off, and a temporary blockage of the eastbound traffic on Hwy 10.

Highway 10 closed

What we know:

Authorities say motorists may re-enter eastbound Highway 10 from Round Lake Boulevard, but all vehicles must exit due to damage to the bridge.

You can check current road conditions here.

There were no injuries in this crash and no other vehicles involved. The investigation remains open.