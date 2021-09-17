Early voting begins Friday in Minneapolis

Early voting began Friday in Minneapolis.

Voters can begin casting their ballots for the 2021 municipal election at the Minneapolis Early Vote Center on Hennepin Avenue in northeast. The Minneapolis Early Vote Center will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until Oct. 15. The center will have extended hours for the final two weeks of voting, including Saturday and Sunday hours.

In addition to casting their ballots, people can also register to vote at the center and drop off their mail-in ballots.

All voters and election staff are required to wear masks.

On Friday, Minneapolis elections officials will begin mailing ballots out to voters who have requested to vote early by mail. The city says 3,596 ballots have already been requested by Minneapolis voters—a record for a municipal election.

All mail ballots need to be received by Election Day, Nov. 2, for them to count. Mail ballots cannot be dropped off at polling places on Election Day.

It typically takes 7-10 days for requested ballots to arrive. More information on voting by mail and how to request a ballot can be found here.

Police ballot question will count, Supreme Court says

One of the big issues Minneapolis voters will be deciding is the future of policing in the city.

The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the police ballot question will be counted.

That decision overturned a lower court ruling earlier this week that rejected the ballot language approved by the city council. The proposed charter amendment would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new department of public safety that could include police officers.

What else is on the ballot?

Voters will also elect a mayor of Minneapolis. Incumbent Mayor Jacob Frey is facing several challengers.

They will also choose members of the city council, the Board of Estimate and Taxation and the Park and Recreation Board.

Advertisement

Besides the Department of Public Safety ballot question. There are two other proposed amendments to the city charter that Minneapolis residents will get to vote on, one involving changing the city government to an executive mayor-legislative council structure and the other on enacting a rent control ordinance.