Early morning Mantorville apartment fire leaves 1 dead

A fire at a Mantorville, Minnesota apartment complex left one dead and at least five more hospitalized early Thursday morning.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the 12-unit Chestnut apartment building was reported on fire just after 6:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the building and dispatchers received calls from residents that were trapped inside. Every resident of the apartment has been accounted for Thursday, including those hospitalized and deceased.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire. The Red Cross and SEMCAC is also assisting families with temporary housing and accommodations.