Eagan Police looking for suspect in 'Pumpkin Caper'

Eagan Police are looking to solve “The Pumpkin Caper” after a man in a spooky pumpkin mask stole from a retail store.

The Police Department tweeted a photo of the thief on Halloween, asking for the public’s help in identifying the person.

According to the tweet, the suspect stole bed sheets from an Eagan retail store this past week.

Anyone with information into the suspect’s identity or whereabouts are asked to call Eagan Police at 651-675-5799 or eaganpd@cityofeagan.com.