3-year-old child hospitalized after being hit by car in Eagan

article

The Brief Authorities say a 3-year-old child was hit by a car in Eagan Monday afternoon. The accident happened on the 3500 block of Springwood Path. First responders were able to get the child out from under a car. The child was hospitalized.



A 3-year-old child was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in Eagan, according to police.

What happened?

The backstory:

Eagan police say they responded just after 4 p.m. to the 3500 block of Springwood Path on a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. When authorities arrived, they were told a child was trapped under a car. First responders were able to get the child free.

Child hospitalized

What we know:

Authorities say the child was taken to a hospital. The extent and severity of the injuries is not known.

Crash under investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities say the cause of the accident remains under investigation, and they don’t have any other details.