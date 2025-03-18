Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old child hospitalized after being hit by car in Eagan

By
Published  March 18, 2025 10:43am CDT
Eagan
FOX 9
article

Following a search for his whereabouts, police found a 5-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Eagan on Thursday.

The Brief

    • Authorities say a 3-year-old child was hit by a car in Eagan Monday afternoon.
    • The accident happened on the 3500 block of Springwood Path.
    • First responders were able to get the child out from under a car. The child was hospitalized.

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 3-year-old child was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in Eagan, according to police.

What happened?

The backstory:

Eagan police say they responded just after 4 p.m. to the 3500 block of Springwood Path on a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. When authorities arrived, they were told a child was trapped under a car. First responders were able to get the child free.

Child hospitalized

What we know:

Authorities say the child was taken to a hospital. The extent and severity of the injuries is not known.

Crash under investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities say the cause of the accident remains under investigation, and they don’t have any other details.

EaganMinnesotaRoad incidents