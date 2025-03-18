3-year-old child hospitalized after being hit by car in Eagan
article
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 3-year-old child was hospitalized Monday afternoon after being hit by a car in Eagan, according to police.
What happened?
The backstory:
Eagan police say they responded just after 4 p.m. to the 3500 block of Springwood Path on a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian. When authorities arrived, they were told a child was trapped under a car. First responders were able to get the child free.
Child hospitalized
What we know:
Authorities say the child was taken to a hospital. The extent and severity of the injuries is not known.
Crash under investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities say the cause of the accident remains under investigation, and they don’t have any other details.