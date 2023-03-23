Expand / Collapse search

Duluth's First Ship contest ends Friday night

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Duluth
FOX 9
Duluth Harbor article

Duluth, MN January 16: M/V Burns Harbor passed the Superior Entry Lighthouse as it approached the Superior Entry to the Duluth-Superior Harbor for winter layup in Superior, WI. (Photo by Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Expand

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Interested in winning a Duluth prize pack? Well, it’s as simple as predicting when the first "Saltie" of the season will arrive in Duluth harbor.

The 40th annual First Ship Contest will be handing out a huge prize pack for whoever’s guess is closest to the minute of the first ocean goings arrival in the port. 

The winner will receive a prize pack that includes an overnight stay plus gift certificates and passes to Duluth attractions and restaurants. 

The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 24. 