Duluth's First Ship contest ends Friday night

Interested in winning a Duluth prize pack? Well, it’s as simple as predicting when the first "Saltie" of the season will arrive in Duluth harbor.

The 40th annual First Ship Contest will be handing out a huge prize pack for whoever’s guess is closest to the minute of the first ocean goings arrival in the port.

The winner will receive a prize pack that includes an overnight stay plus gift certificates and passes to Duluth attractions and restaurants.

The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 24.