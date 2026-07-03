Duluth party shooting: Teen pistol-whipped after confronting masked men who crashed party

The Brief Duluth Police responded to a shooting report at 1 a.m. Friday, July 3. A 17-year-old boy was injured after confronting three masked men who tried to crash a party. The boy was arrested for having a pistol without a permit and carrying while intoxicated.



A party in Duluth turned violent early Friday when a teenager was injured after confronting masked intruders, leading to his arrest on weapons charges.

Police respond to shooting report at East Harbor Highlands

What we know:

According to Duluth police, officers arrived at the 100 block of East Harbor Highlands around 1 a.m. and found a 17-year-old boy with a head injury and a semi-automatic pistol nearby. Police say the injury happened after the boy confronted three masked men who tried to crash a party at the residence.

Police say one of the masked men showed a firearm as they tried to enter. The 17-year-old confronted them with his own gun and was pistol whipped during the struggle. A gun was fired during the confrontation, but no one was shot.

The suspected men fled the scene before police arrived. The 17-year-old was treated at a local hospital and then taken to Arrowhead Juvenile Center for possessing a pistol without a permit and carrying while intoxicated.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspects or said if they have any leads. Details about how the confrontation unfolded and who fired the gun are not being released.