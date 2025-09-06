Duluth man's unattended campfire caused Camp House wildfire: DNR

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has cited a 27-year-old Duluth man in connection to the Camp House wildfire. The man is accused of leaving his campfire unattended, which ultimately led to the wildfire that spread over 12,000 acres. Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency for the wildfire which burned in May.



Duluth man cited with misdemeanor

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says they have cited a 27-year-old man in connection to the Camp House wildfire.

According to the DNR, the man left his campfire unattended, which ultimately became the cause of the wildfire.

Minnesota law says that anyone who fails to control a fire before it endangers or causes damage to property would be guilty of a misdemeanor.

Camp House wildfire

The backstory:

The Camp House wildfire burned more than 12,000 acres in May and destroyed more than 150 structures. The fire expanded quickly due to dry conditions, strong winds and a large amount of dead timber in the area of Brimson, Minnesota.

The fire led to closures and evacuations of residents and those in the area.

Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency due to the fire, providing additional state agencies for help.

What you can do:

The DNR says that more than 90% of wildfires are human-caused, and officials ask the public to pay attention to burning restrictions and following wildfire prevention practices.