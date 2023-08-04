Drowning reported in Barron County, search continues for another

One person has drowned in a western Wisconsin lake, with authorities still searching for another person Friday evening.

According to the Barron County Sheriff's Department, its rescue team and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are searching Pokegema Lake for a drowning. Boats have been asked to clear the lake while the search is underway.

One person has been recovered and is deceased, and authorities continue searching for another.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.