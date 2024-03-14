Drone interrupts wildfire battle near Split Rock Lighthouse in northern MN

State authorities are warning drone pilots after a drone flying near a wildfire burning in northern Minnesota interfered with firefighting efforts.

The Minnesota Interagency Fire Center said the recent incident on Tuesday is one of many drone sightings near wildfires. It is illegal to fly a drone near a wildfire under federal law. It's also against state law for a drone to interfere with firefighting duties.

On Tuesday, authorities said a drone was spotted in the area of a small, one-acre wildfire near the Split Rock Lighthouse. Crews spotted the drone after a DNR helicopter left the area to refuel. The chopper was forced to stay grounded until firefighters could confirm the drone had landed.

In a provided statement, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Aviation Manager Darren Neuman wrote: "We are fortunate this time the drone was spotted before it collided with the helicopter. Drone incursions are completely avoidable safety hazards that threaten the lives of everyone responding to the fire and nearby."

Officials point out that it can be hard for helicopter pilots to see drones in smokey areas and the drones can become "unnecessary distractions in this hectic environment."

As for the Split Rock fire, officials say it was fully contained. The historic lighthouse was forced to shut down temporarily while the firefight was underway.