Drivers who move to Minnesota will no longer need to take test to get license

Licensed drivers who move to Minnesota will no longer be required to take a written test in order to get a license from the state starting next month.

The Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Service will drop the requirement starting August 1 after a law passed this past legislative session.

In Minnesota, you have 60 days from your move to obtain a Minnesota driver's license. Most states don't require a driver who had moved and has a valid license from another state to take a test. Under the new law, anyone 21 and older who has a valid license from another state that requires a "comparable exam" will no longer be required to take a written test.

That written test quizzed new Minnesota drivers on basic rules of the road.