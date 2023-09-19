Driver survives fireball crash near Owatonna

A driver is expected to survive a fiery crash between a sedan and semi outside Owatonna early Tuesday morning.

Authorities responded around 5:30 a.m. along Highway 14 at 44th Avenue, just southeast of Owatonna.

Video shows the sedan pulling into the path of the semi, causing a large fireball explosion.

Troopers say the driver of the sedan, a 55-year-old Owatonna man, is expected to survive. The 63-year-old driver of the semi was also hurt but expected to survive.

Troopers did not detail further circumstances of the crash but say alcohol is not believed to be a factor.