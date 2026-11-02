DOJ election monitors could be present in Minnesota: What you should know

The Brief Hennepin County has denied a U.S. Department of Justice request to monitor inside polling places on Nov. 3. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t be present in Minnesota. Officials say DOJ staff can still stay outside the 100-foot boundary around polling places and may try to interview voters after they leave. Voters who believe there was misconduct, discrimination, intimidation or other irregularities can file a complaint by phone at 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) or by email at secretary.state@state.mn.us.



Federal election monitors will have to stay outside polling places during the Nov. 3 general election, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be present in Minnesota.

Federal election monitors in Minnesota

What we know:

Similar to the Aug. 11 primary election, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has asked Hennepin County to approve staff access to polling places for the Nov. 3 general election.

However, after consultation with the county attorney’s office, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office and others, a statement from the office of Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty says the request was denied.

Dig deeper:

That doesn’t mean federal officials won’t be present, though.

County officials say monitors will not be allowed inside polling places, but can stay outside the 100-foot boundary set by Minnesota law.

Officials also say the monitors are also expected to be DOJ staff in plainclothes.

DOJ officials may try to interview voters after they leave the polling place, but taking part in any request is entirely voluntary.

What they're saying:

"Our office is committed to ensuring free, safe, and fair elections," said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty. "Any reports of potentially unlawful behavior directed at voters or election workers will be reviewed and, if appropriate, prosecuted."

Election monitor complaints

What you can do:

Under Minnesota law, federal election monitors and other members of the public cannot interfere with a voter’s ability to enter a polling place or interfere with polling place operations or activities.

The Secretary of State’s Office says anyone who believes there was election misconduct, discrimination, voter intimidation or other irregularities should file a complaint with their county attorney’s office.

Voters with questions, or who would like to file a complaint can do so by calling 1-877-600-VOTE (8683) or email at secretary.state@state.mn.us.

More information on election law complaints can be found here.

What's next:

Minnesota’s general election is held on Nov. 3, and you can find up-to-date coverage before, after and during here.