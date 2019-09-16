Driver intentionally hit man and child in St. Paul

Police say a driver intentionally hit a man and a 5-year-old child with his car Sunday afternoon in St. Paul.

According to police, at about 4:45 p.m., officers responded to 180 Wyoming Street East for a call of a tan GMC Yukon "intentionally using his vehicle to hit someone."

When they arrived, officers found a child who sustained injuries to her feet and legs. She was taken to the hospital, and her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The man who was hit said he was OK and declined medical treatment.

Officers gathered suspect information and are still investigating the case.