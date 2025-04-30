Driver dies on I-94 in west-central MN after crashing into semi during police pursuit
BUSE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver fleeing police in west-central Minnesota was killed when her SUV hit a semi truck, Minnesota State Patrol reports.
Driver killed after chase
What we know:
Troopers say a driver took off from officers on Monday night, sparking a chase in Otter Tail County. The pursuit ended when the fleeing Buick Enclave rear-ended a semi on I-94 in Buse Township, just south of Fergus Falls.
What we know:
Thirty-two-year-old Jessica Vaux of St. Francis was killed. Troopers say she was the driver of the fleeing SUV.
What we don't know:
It's unclear why Vaux took off from police.
The crash is under investigation by the Clay County Sheriff's Office.
Other deadly MN crashes
The backstory:
The crash is one of three deadly wrecks over the last two days on Minnesota highways.
On Monday, a driver was killed along Highway 13 after a crash at the East 247th Street intersection.
Tuesday, a seven-vehicle pile-up crash claimed the life of a 67-year-old Brooklyn Park man. Troopers say a "merging conflict" set the deadly chain of events in motion.
The Source: This story uses incident reports posted by Minnesota State Patrol.