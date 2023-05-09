Driver dies after crash involving garbage truck in Minnetonka
MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A woman has died after a serious crash involving a garbage truck in Minnetonka.
Police responded around 3 p.m. on Monday for the crash along Plymouth Road at Arthur Street.
Officers initially said the driver of a vehicle involved in the wreck had suffered serious injuries. A medical examiner's report released Tuesday night identified the victim as 78-year-old Colleen Lamberton of Maple Grove. The report says she died nearly three hours after the crash.
The cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma from a vehicle collision.
The garbage truck driver suffered only minor injuries after the truck rolled onto its side.
What led up to the crash has not yet been released.