Driver charged in carjackings, fatal crash after police chase due in court Monday

The Brief A man accused of carjackings and leading police on a chase that killed two women is due in court on Monday. Troy Mike Payton is charged with three felony counts of fleeing a police officer, two which resulted in death. A crash killed Liberty Bong and Marisa Ardys Casebolt, and injured a 6-year-old boy.



The man accused of carjackings and a police chase that led to a crash that killed two women last week in Minneapolis is due in court on Monday.

Troy Mike Payton charged

What we know:

Troy Mike Payton was charged in Hennepin County Court with three felony counts of fleeing a police officer resulting in death. The crash also injured a 6-year-old boy, and a dog had to be euthanized.

Payton, also known as Edward Tiki Arrington, was taken into custody after police say he carjacked an innocent bystander before leading police on a high-speed chase that resulted in the fatal crash. In addition to the fleeing charges, Payton is facing federal carjacking and firearm charges in connection with the crime spree that initiated the pursuit.

Fatal crash in north Minneapolis

What happened:

The federal indictment says Payton sped through a red light at the intersection of Penn Avenue and Olson Memorial Boulevard and "crashed at full speed" into the vehicle carrying two women and a 6-year-old boy.

The crash killed Marisa Ardys Casebolt and Liberty Borg, both 25-year-old women from Minneapolis. The 6-year-old boy suffered bilateral femur fractures and a traumatic brain injury, court documents state.

Authorities say one of the women killed was the boy's mother.

Big picture view:

The criminal complaint says several 911 callers reported Payton driving a maroon Ford Explorer when he crashed into another vehicle, a white Infiniti SUV, around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Payton then pointed a gun at the driver, who drove away.

Authorities say Payton then carjacked a woman at gunpoint and took her black Volkswagen Passat, driving her car against the flow of traffic.

He then returned to the crashed Ford Explorer and removed two dogs, placing them in the stolen Passat.

‘I watched my mom die, and they pulled me out of the car’

Family shares update:

The grandmother of the boy injured in the crash spoke to FOX 9 about his road to recovery as well as the tragic deaths of Liberty Borg and her best friend, Marisa Ardys Casebolt.

Marisa leaves behind two children, the grandmother said.

The boy injured in the crash is identified as 6-year-old Grayson Borg.

After the crash, Grayson's grandmother said he told her, "I watched my mom die, and they pulled me out of the car."