Driver arrested after police chase, crash in Woodbury

A man in Woodbury was arrested Friday afternoon for fleeing police and crashing into another vehicle, leaving two people injured, according to law enforcement.

The Woodbury Police Department said at 1:23 p.m., officers initiated a pursuit after locating a car that ran from State Patrol the night before, and took off on police again, going westbound on I-94.

After attempting a PIT maneuver to stop the car, the driver continued north on White Bear Avenue, and officers decided not to continue with the pursuit.

Shortly after, the driver crashed into another car blocks ahead, and officers quickly arrived at the scene. Responding officers requested medical assistance for the two people in the second car, and they were transported to the hospital. Police say they are in stable condition.

Officers took the driver into custody and searched his car. Police said they found methamphetamine, other drugs, a handgun, and ammunition inside the vehicle, according to the press release.

Officers also learned the driver had an outstanding Department of Corrections warrant. He was arrested on Friday for fleeing police in a motor vehicle, first-degree drug possession and felony possession of a firearm.

The man is currently in custody at Washington County Jail. He has not been officially charged.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.