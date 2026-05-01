Shooting in downtown St. Paul leaves man dead: Police

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The Brief A man died after being shot Thursday night in downtown St. Paul. The incident happened on the 200 block of 7th Street East. Authorities are still searching for the person responsible but believe there is no threat to the public.



Police say a man who called 911 to report he had been shot in downtown St. Paul Thursday night later died at the hospital.

Fatal shooting in downtown St. Paul

What we know:

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to the 200 block of 7th Street East after a person reported being shot.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid before medics transported him to Regions Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting, with forensic teams processing the scene and looking for evidence.

What we don't know:

St. Paul police say they are still working to identify who is responsible but do not believe there is a threat to the public.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim and determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Thursday night's shooting marks the fourth homicide of 2024 in St. Paul.