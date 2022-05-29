Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Chippewa County, Lac Qui Parle County, Yellow Medicine County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SUN 8:28 AM CDT until SUN 9:15 AM CDT, Beltrami County, Lake of the Woods County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SUN 5:45 AM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Steele County, Washington County, Barron County, Dunn County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

Tennessee shooting incident: Multiple victims injured in Chattanooga area, police say

By Lawrence Richard
Published 
Tennessee
FOX News
police lights day article

Authorities in Tennessee said a shooting incident in the Downtown Chattanooga area has left multiple people injured, according to reports. 

The exact number of victims is not yet known at this time but the Chattanooga Police Department said victims are believed to be young and in their teens or up to 20 years old, WTVC reported.

The CPD officers also speculated the victims of the shooting may have been bystanders as large groups of juveniles were spotted in the area and the victims are not believed to have been directly involved in the incident, according to the report.

One person of interest has been detained and police said there is no further threat to the public.

However, officers are encouraging residents to avoid traveling in the area amid the ongoing investigation. 

This is a developing situation.

