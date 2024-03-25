Expand / Collapse search
Quick-thinking dog helps save another dog from drowning in river

By Chris Williams
Published  March 25, 2024 12:44pm CDT
Pets and Animals
Fox TV Stations
ukdogs.jpg article

A Newfoundland dog is being credited for helping a Retriever dog who was drowning. (Credit: Douglas Coastguard Rescue Team)

ISLE OF MAN, U.K. - A quick-thinking dog in the United Kingdom is being lauded for helping to save another dog who was drowning in a river. 

The Douglas Coastguard Rescue Team said last week, a man was near Douglas Harbour, when a Newfoundland dog came up to him and wanted attention.

The man then saw that there was a Retriever dog struggling to get out of the water. 

The man was able to alert the Coast Guard before going down to the harbor. After getting on a boat, he was able to rescue the Retriever dog who was starting to go underwater. 

First responders then arrived to help with the rescue. 

Authorities said on Facebook the two dogs were then reunited at a station, while the owner was being located. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 