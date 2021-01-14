DNR unveils new critical habitat license plate featuring pollinators

article

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources unveiled the design of state’s newest critical habitat license plate Thursday, featuring native pollinators.

The image on the new license plate displays monarch butterflies, the Minnesota state butterfly, and a rusty patched bumble bee, which was recently designated the state bee, as well as a native wildflower called the purple prairie clover. The license plate was designed by Minnesota artist Timothy Turenne.

The license plate supports preserving important Minnesota wildlife habitat and plant communities such as wetlands, prairies, old growth forests and endangered orchid sites.

Vehicle owners do not need to wait for current license plate tabs to expire before purchasing a critical habitat license plate, the DNR says. The license fee is prorated when the license plate is purchased.

