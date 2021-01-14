Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
6
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Waseca County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Brown County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Redwood County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST, Rock County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Dodge County, Goodhue County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Scott County, Wabasha County
High Wind Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Rock County

DNR unveils new critical habitat license plate featuring pollinators

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Environment
FOX 9
article

Minnesota's newest critical habitat license plate features pollinators. (Minnesota Department of Natural Resources / FOX 9)

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources unveiled the design of state’s newest critical habitat license plate Thursday, featuring native pollinators. 

The image on the new license plate displays monarch butterflies, the Minnesota state butterfly, and a rusty patched bumble bee, which was recently designated the state bee, as well as a native wildflower called the purple prairie clover. The license plate was designed by Minnesota artist Timothy Turenne. 

The license plate supports preserving important Minnesota wildlife habitat and plant communities such as wetlands, prairies, old growth forests and endangered orchid sites.

Vehicle owners do not need to wait for current license plate tabs to expire before purchasing a critical habitat license plate, the DNR says. The license fee is prorated when the license plate is purchased. 
 