DNR targets Chronic Wasting Disease by limiting deer-to-deer contact, expanding hunting

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is taking steps to prevent Chronic Wasting Disease in deer across the state.

CWD is a brain disease fatal to deer and elk that is transmitted through the feces, urine or saliva of infected animals. There are no known treatments or vaccines for the disease.

According to a release from the DNR, the state is taking a three-pronged approach to limit the spread of the disease.

First, the DNR is expanding hunting opportunities and bag limits in areas where the disease has been found in wild deer. Officials say harvesting more deer will reduce the possibility of additional disease spread because there will be fewer deer in lower densities.

The department is also implementing a deer feeding and attractant ban in 18 Minnesota counties. According to the DNR, these restrictions will reduce the potential for close contact between deer. This happens when deer share food; diseased deer can also contaminate food later consumed by healthy deer.

Finally, the DNR is also restricting the movement of deer harvested near locations where other hunters have harvested CWD-positive deer.

