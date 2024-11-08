DNR proposes lowering MN daily walleye limit from 6 to 4 in 2026

article

The Brief A DNR proposal would lower the statewide daily walleye limit from six to four. Officials say climate change and invasive species like zebra mussels are creating challenges for the regional walleye population. The six-walleye limit has been in place since 1956, and if passed, the new four-walleye limit would begin in 2026.



Officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) want to lower the daily walleye bag limit from six to four, a proposal that could become reality in 2026.

Why does this matter?

Minnesota DNR Fisheries Section Manager Brad Parsons said a lot has changed since the six-walleye-a-day limit was introduced in 1956.

Climate change, invasive species such as zebra mussels, and more efficient anglers have made managing the walleye population "more challenging", Parsons added.

"There's not a walleye crisis by any means," Parsons emphasized, adding that the issue not only impacts Minnesota, but the entire region. "We're looking at these system changes and seeing that conditions tend to be favored for other species and not so much for walleye. So that's one of the reasons we think this is a proactive proposal."

Parsons believes a statewide four walleye daily limit would add some much-needed consistency.

"We manage over 11,000 lakes in the state for walleye, and we don't have great information on every single one of those lakes," Parsons said.

In Minnesota, the daily limit and the overall possession limit are the same, except for yellow perch.

Community feedback

The DNR has the authority to institute the change without approval from the state legislature, but Parsons said he does expect "very passionate feedback on both sides."

The proposal still needs to go through the rule-making process, so it is not yet certain if the lower limit will become a statewide law.

"It's a legal process, and we want to hear all sides of it," Parsons said.