William O’Brien State Park will reopen this spring
MARINE ON ST. CROIX, Minn. (FOX 90 - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it will reopen William O’Brien State Park in May after more than a year of being closed.
The Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area of the park will reopen on May 1, while state officials say the Riverway Campground will reopen May 2. Both areas closed in March 2024 for construction, including improvements to make the park more ADA-accessible.
The park is one of the closest Minnesota State Parks to the Twin Cities metro.
What were the improvements?
Local perspective:
Here’s what improvements were made to the Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area:
- Two new accessible restroom buildings
- New picnic shelter near Lake Alice beach
- Accessibility improvements to two existing picnic shelters, including accessible routes from parking, grills and new vault toilets
- Safer parking lot with better beach access
- Larger, more accessible swimming beach with an ADA-compliant route to the water’s edge
- New accessible canoe/kayak launch on Lake Alice
The $150 million project was a one-time investment, paid for by state bonding funds and the Get Out MORE Initiative.
What about the Riverway Campground?
Dig deeper:
Here are the enhancements made to the Riverway Campground:
- Renovated shower building with a redesigned layout, variety of ADA-compliant fixtures and parking
- Six ADA-compliant campsites
- Resurfaced Riverside Trail
- New accessible route to the park amphitheater
- Resurfacing and regrading overflow parking and trail connections
What’s next
Timeline:
State officials say the Day Use Area opens May 1, and the Riverway Campground and Riverside Group Camp reopen May 2.
The campground shower building renovations are expected to be done by June 1.
The Source: Information was provided by the Minnesota DNR.