William O’Brien State Park will reopen this spring

The Minnesota DNR says it will reopen William O'Brien State Park on May 1, starting with the Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area. The Riverway Campground will reopen May 2. The area has been under construction since March 2024.



The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it will reopen William O’Brien State Park in May after more than a year of being closed.

The Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area of the park will reopen on May 1, while state officials say the Riverway Campground will reopen May 2. Both areas closed in March 2024 for construction, including improvements to make the park more ADA-accessible.

The park is one of the closest Minnesota State Parks to the Twin Cities metro.

What were the improvements?

Here’s what improvements were made to the Walter F. Mondale Day Use Area:

Two new accessible restroom buildings

New picnic shelter near Lake Alice beach

Accessibility improvements to two existing picnic shelters, including accessible routes from parking, grills and new vault toilets

Safer parking lot with better beach access

Larger, more accessible swimming beach with an ADA-compliant route to the water’s edge

New accessible canoe/kayak launch on Lake Alice

The $150 million project was a one-time investment, paid for by state bonding funds and the Get Out MORE Initiative.

What about the Riverway Campground?

Here are the enhancements made to the Riverway Campground:

Renovated shower building with a redesigned layout, variety of ADA-compliant fixtures and parking

Six ADA-compliant campsites

Resurfaced Riverside Trail

New accessible route to the park amphitheater

Resurfacing and regrading overflow parking and trail connections

What’s next

State officials say the Day Use Area opens May 1, and the Riverway Campground and Riverside Group Camp reopen May 2.

The campground shower building renovations are expected to be done by June 1.