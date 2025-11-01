Dinkytown Halloween shooting leaves 1 dead, U of M student injured

The Brief Authorities say one person is dead and two others were hurt, including a University of Minnesota student, after a shooting in Dinkytown early Saturday morning. Police say the incident happened at about 2:38 a.m. near the area of 13th Avenue Southeast and 5th Street Southeast. Authorities say the suspect is still at large.



One person is dead and two others were injured, including a University of Minnesota student, after a shooting in Dinkytown just after bar close Saturday morning.

Dinkytown deadly shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says at about 2:38 a.m. Saturday, a Minneapolis police officer transmitted over radio hearing two bursts of fully-automatic gunfire in the area of 13th Avenue Southeast and 5th Street Southeast.

Officers with Minneapolis police and University of Minnesota police responded to the area, which already had extra enforcement and patrols due to it being Halloween night and bars in the area busy. Authorities located two shooting victims at the corner of 13th Avenue Southeast and 5th Street Southeast, and a third victim in an alley behind Frank & Andrea’s Pizza.

O’Hara said a victim that appears to be a teenage male was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say it doesn’t appear he has any connection to the university, but the male has not been identified. Another juvenile, about 17 years old, and a University of Minnesota student were hospitalized with what are being considered non-life threatening injuries.

Shooter still at large

What you can do:

Authorities say the suspect is still at large, and anyone with information should call police.

"This was a very chaotic and dangerous situation. Last night was obviously Halloween, and there were thousands of people going to bars both downtown, and Dinkytown and other places around the city. This tragedy is another reminder of how quickly gun violence can shatter lives," O’Hara said