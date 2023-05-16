Diamond ring found in wastewater treatment plant returned to owner after 13 years

article

A diamond wedding ring found in a regional wastewater treatment plant in the Twin Cities has been returned to its owner after nearly 13 years.

The Metropolitan Council previously found the ring in March at the treatment plant in Rogers, Minnesota, noting it was a "rare event, like winning the lottery." After posting on Facebook about the discovery, the Met Council announced on Monday the ring was returned to its rightful owner.

The ring was found by a maintenance crew that was working on a piece of equipment that separates large and heavy items from the wastewater as it enters the plant. As one of the technicians began to shovel out sand and grit that had settled to the bottom of the machinery, another technician spotted a shiny object in the material. It turned out to be the diamond ring.

The Metropolitan Council posted on Facebook about the ring with "distinctive features" in hopes of locating the owner. Hundreds of people who had lost rings in the wastewater treatment system contacted Met Council about the found ring. Each person was asked to describe the ring and submit photos of it.

Only one photo looked like a match. Two jewelers compared the ring photo against the actual ring, with both determining it was highly likely that it was a match.

The owner positively identified the ring as the one that had been lost almost 13 years ago. After reuniting the owner with the diamond ring, the owner now wants to thank the workers and all those who helped in finding the ring during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.