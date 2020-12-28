DHS: 1,335 new positive cases of COVID-19 in WI; 19 new deaths

article

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 1,335 Monday, Dec. 28, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 472,153.

There have been 4,711 deaths in the state, with 19 new deaths reported Monday by DHS officials.

Of the positive cases, 20,911 have required hospitalization (4.4%), while 436,233 have recovered (92.7%), making for 29,791 active cases (6.3%).

More than 2.3 million have tested negative. More than 2.8 million have been tested.

