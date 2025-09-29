Des Moines superintendent loses education license after ICE arrest

article

The Brief Now former Des Moines Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts has lost his education license after his arrest by ICE. ICE says Roberts was ordered to be removed from the United States due to a weapons possession arrest in 2020. Roberts was detained following a traffic stop on Friday.



The Iowa Board of Education has revoked the teaching license for the Des Moines schools superintendent who was detained by ICE last week.

Des Moines superintendent loses license

What's new?:

In a letter, the State of Iowa notified Dr. Ian Roberts on Sunday that his education license had been suspended due to his immigration status.

Roberts does have a right to an appeal – if he was able to successfully stop his removal.

Roberts remains in federal custody at the Woodbury County Jail.

What's next:

Last week, Des Moines Public Schools named Associate Superintendent Matt Smith as interim superintendent as Roberts faces removal from the United States.

ICE detains superintendent

The backstory:

In a statement on Sept. 26, the Des Moines Public Schools Board announced Superintendent Dr. Ian Roberts had been detained by ICE that morning.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety later said Roberts had been detained after a traffic stop by ICE. Officials said he tried to flee the traffic stop and troopers were called in to help find him. ICE says Roberts is in the United States from Guyana. At the time of his arrest, he was carrying a handgun, $3,000 in cash, and a hunting knife.

ICE says Roberts came to the United States legally in 1999 on a student visa. But, an immigration judge ordered him to be removed from the United States in May 2024 due to a weapons possession arrest in 2020.

Dig deeper:

Roberts has been the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools since July 2023, previously serving as the interim superintendent during the 2022-23 school year, according to the Des Moines Register.

Roberts competed in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games in track and field for Guyana and attended Coppin State University in Maryland, where he earned an education degree. He also completed education programs at Harvard's Graduate School of Education, and earned an MBA at MIT's Sloan School of Management.