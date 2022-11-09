Deputies: Minor injured in Fridley shooting
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A boy was injured Wednesday night after shots were fired in a Fridley neighborhood.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the shooting on the 5200 block of 3rd Street NE, which is a neighborhood west of University Avenue and south of 694.
Few details have been released about the shooting so far but deputies say the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.