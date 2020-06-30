Delta teams up with Mayo Clinic for review of COVID-19 safety policies

article

Delta is partnering with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota to take steps to improve safety on flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayo Clinic created the airline's employee testing program and will analyze results from diagnostic and serology tests to find trends. With that data, the Mayo Clinic will advise Delta on policy recommendations moving forward.

Leaders at Delta and the Mayo Clinic have also formed an advisory council to review the airline's safety procedures. Health officials will also assess Delta's COVID-19 safety policies for its customers and give advice on best practices.

“There’s nothing more important than the health and safety of our people and our customers. As we continue adjusting our business to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 transmission, there’s no organization in the world better equipped than the Mayo Clinic to act as Delta’s medical advisor,” said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines in a statement. “The role Mayo will play in testing our employees and advising on safety practices at airports and work spaces will help deliver the additional layers of protection needed to safeguard our customers and employees."

In response to the coronavirus, the airline has limited seating capacity on flights, increased sanitization efforts, and required staff and customers to wear face masks while traveling.