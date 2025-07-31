Delta emergency landing latest: 18 passengers, 7 crews hurt during extreme turbulence

The Brief Delta says 18 passengers and seven crew members were hurt after turbulence forced an emergency landing on Wednesday night. The flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was only over Wyoming when the turbulence occurred. The flight was forced to make an emergency landing at MSP Airport, with 25 people on board needing treatment.



Delta Air Lines says no passengers or crew members suffered serious injuries after a flight to Amsterdam hit extreme turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Emergency landing

The backstory:

Wednesday night, Delta said Flight 56 was traveling from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam when it encountered "in-flight turbulence that caused injuries on board."

According to FlightAware records, the flight was diverted to MSP Airport around 6:43 p.m. central time, a little over an hour into the flight, and landed in Minneapolis around 7:45 p.m.

After landing, Delta said 25 people on board were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. There were a total of 275 passengers and 13 crew members on the flight.

What they're saying:

In a statement on Wednesday, Delta said: "Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs."

Flight was over Wyoming when turbulence occurred

New info:

Speaking with FOX 9's Bill Keller on Thursday morning, Delta tells us the injured included seven crew members and 18 passengers. All were evaluated, treated, and released after the flight – though two chose not to share their information, the airline adds.

Officials say the turbulence began when the flight was over Wyoming.

What's next:

Officials say the flight will continue on its trip later on Thursday.