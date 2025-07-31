Expand / Collapse search

Delta emergency landing latest: 18 passengers, 7 crews hurt during extreme turbulence

By and
Published  July 31, 2025 11:39am CDT
Delta
FOX 9
Delta flight hits extreme turbulence: The latest

Delta flight hits extreme turbulence: The latest

Delta says no passengers or crew members suffered serious injuries after a flight to Amsterdam hit extreme turbulence over Wyoming and was forced to make an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The Brief

    • Delta says 18 passengers and seven crew members were hurt after turbulence forced an emergency landing on Wednesday night.
    • The flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was only over Wyoming when the turbulence occurred.
    • The flight was forced to make an emergency landing at MSP Airport, with 25 people on board needing treatment.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Delta Air Lines says no passengers or crew members suffered serious injuries after a flight to Amsterdam hit extreme turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Emergency landing

The backstory:

Wednesday night, Delta said Flight 56 was traveling from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam when it encountered "in-flight turbulence that caused injuries on board."

According to FlightAware records, the flight was diverted to MSP Airport around 6:43 p.m. central time, a little over an hour into the flight, and landed in Minneapolis around 7:45 p.m.

After landing, Delta said 25 people on board were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. There were a total of 275 passengers and 13 crew members on the flight.

What they're saying:

In a statement on Wednesday, Delta said: "Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs."

Flight was over Wyoming when turbulence occurred

New info:

Speaking with FOX 9's Bill Keller on Thursday morning, Delta tells us the injured included seven crew members and 18 passengers. All were evaluated, treated, and released after the flight – though two chose not to share their information, the airline adds.

Officials say the turbulence began when the flight was over Wyoming.

What's next:

Officials say the flight will continue on its trip later on Thursday.

The Source

  • This story uses information shared by Delta and online flight records.

DeltaTransportationMinneapolis-St. Paul International AirportTravelTravel News