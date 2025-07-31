Delta emergency landing latest: 18 passengers, 7 crews hurt during extreme turbulence
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Delta Air Lines says no passengers or crew members suffered serious injuries after a flight to Amsterdam hit extreme turbulence and was forced to make an emergency landing at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Emergency landing
The backstory:
Wednesday night, Delta said Flight 56 was traveling from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam when it encountered "in-flight turbulence that caused injuries on board."
According to FlightAware records, the flight was diverted to MSP Airport around 6:43 p.m. central time, a little over an hour into the flight, and landed in Minneapolis around 7:45 p.m.
After landing, Delta said 25 people on board were taken to local hospitals for evaluation. There were a total of 275 passengers and 13 crew members on the flight.
What they're saying:
In a statement on Wednesday, Delta said: "Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs."
Flight was over Wyoming when turbulence occurred
New info:
Speaking with FOX 9's Bill Keller on Thursday morning, Delta tells us the injured included seven crew members and 18 passengers. All were evaluated, treated, and released after the flight – though two chose not to share their information, the airline adds.
Officials say the turbulence began when the flight was over Wyoming.
What's next:
Officials say the flight will continue on its trip later on Thursday.