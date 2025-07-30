Delta Air Lines flight diverted to MSP, 25 passengers hospitalized after turbulence

The Brief Delta Air Lines Flight 56 landed at MSP after passengers were injured by in-flight turbulence. The flight was en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam. Some injured passengers were taken to hospitals after the plane landed safely at about 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.



Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to local hospitals after being injured during in-flight turbulence, which led to the plane being diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

MSP flight diverted

What we know:

The Metropolitan Airports Commission said Delta Air Lines Flight 56 was en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam when it encountered "in-flight turbulence that caused injuries on board."

The flight was then diverted to MSP at 6:43 p.m., according to Flight Aware.

The plane then landed safely around 7:45 p.m.

Delta Air Lines said 25 passengers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and care after Minneapolis firefighters and paramedics met them at the gate.

The plane contained a total of 275 passengers and 13 crew members, according to Delta Air Lines.

What we don't know:

Details on the extent of the injuries were not immediately shared.

Delta Air Lines statement

What they're saying:

The full statement from Delta Air Lines can be viewed below:

"Delta flight DL56 - flying from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam - diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Wednesday after the flight encountered significant turbulence while enroute.

"The aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, landed safely at MSP, and medical personnel met the flight upon arrival to evaluate customers and crew. Twenty-five of those on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care. We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved.

"Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs."