Delta Air Lines flight diverted to MSP, 25 passengers hospitalized after turbulence
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Passengers on a Delta Air Lines flight were taken to local hospitals after being injured during in-flight turbulence, which led to the plane being diverted to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).
MSP flight diverted
What we know:
The Metropolitan Airports Commission said Delta Air Lines Flight 56 was en route from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam when it encountered "in-flight turbulence that caused injuries on board."
The flight was then diverted to MSP at 6:43 p.m., according to Flight Aware.
The plane then landed safely around 7:45 p.m.
Delta Air Lines said 25 passengers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and care after Minneapolis firefighters and paramedics met them at the gate.
The plane contained a total of 275 passengers and 13 crew members, according to Delta Air Lines.
What we don't know:
Details on the extent of the injuries were not immediately shared.
Delta Air Lines statement
What they're saying:
The full statement from Delta Air Lines can be viewed below:
"Delta flight DL56 - flying from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam - diverted to Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport Wednesday after the flight encountered significant turbulence while enroute.
"The aircraft, an Airbus A330-900, landed safely at MSP, and medical personnel met the flight upon arrival to evaluate customers and crew. Twenty-five of those on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care. We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved.
"Safety is our No. 1 value at Delta, and our Delta Care Team is working directly with customers to support their immediate needs."
The Source: This story uses information from a statement shared by the Metropolitan Airport Commission and Flight Aware.