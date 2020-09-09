Delay in reporting over Labor Day weekend continues to impact COVID-19 testing, new cases in Minnesota

Minnesota’s latest COVID-19 situation update showed a low number of completed tests and a low number of cases for the second consecutive day, likely still attributed to lull in reporting over Labor Day weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 282 more cases from 5,373 more tests Wednesday– a positivity rate of 5.3%. The 7-day positivity rate in Minnesota was 7.7% as of Labor Day. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH, as its suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

GET A FLU SHOT: Mayo Clinic doctor says getting flu shot is 'doubly important' amid ongoing pandemic

MDH reported seven more deaths with COVID-19 a factor. Three of the deaths were in long-term care facilities, which account for nearly 73 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.

There are 257 people hospitalized with COVID-19, which is down 18 patients and there is one fewer patient in intensive care, with 125 people in the ICU.

The next few weeks of data should reveal what impact Labor Day gatherings and travel had on Minnesota’s COVID-19 infection rate, as well as the return to school in some areas.

Advertisement

Minnesota has now seen a total of 81,868 COVID-19 cases and 1,869 deaths from the disease.

WHAT ABOUT A VACCINE? Minnesota has been preparing all summer for COVID-19 vaccine distribution