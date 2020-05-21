Defense attorney requests cell phone data in deadly St. Paul road rage shooting, as family plans funeral

article

Douglas “Dougy” Lewis’ loved ones embraced one another after attending a hearing for Anthony Trifiletti Thursday morning in St. Paul.

“He just needs to go ahead and plea. He murdered my brother, that’s that,” said Valerie Lewis, Dougy’s sister.

Prosecutors have charged 24-year old Anthony Trifiletti of Watertown with second-degree murder. Trifiletti, a concealed carry permit holder, is claiming self-defense, arguing he feared for his life when he opened fire on Douglas Lewis earlier this month. The shooting happened near the Highway 61-Burns Avenue interchange in Saint Paul after a minor crash between Lewis and Trifiletti.

At the hearing, Trifiletti’s defense attorney, Tom Shiah, argued for bail to be lowered from $500,000, so his client could be released on home confinement. Trifiletti would stay at his father’s house in Watertown. The judge, however, rejected the argument. Both Shiah and Trifiletti’s declined to comment.

One legal issue that emerged at Thursday’s hearing was cell phone data. Trifiletti’s defense attorney told the judge he needs access to that data as soon as possible. Apparently, both men were on their phones after the initial crash.

From court, Lewis' family was heading off to Chicago for a final goodbye. They told FOX 9 he is to be buried next to their late mother, though due to the pandemic there will be restrictions during the service.

“So we can’t have a funeral,” said Lewis. “They have allowed us to do a viewing where we can have 10 people in, 10 people out. 10 people in. So on and so forth.”

The prosecution and defense are now gearing up for a potential trial with a jury likely to decide whether the shooting of the unarmed Lewis was in fact, murder or rather a justified shooting in self-defense.

The next court hearing in the case is set for June 12.

