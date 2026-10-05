Deadly crash involving semi, Jeep in Otter Tail County

The Brief A fatal crash involving a Jeep and semi-truck happened Sunday evening in Otter Tail County. The drivers were traveling in opposite directions on Highway 29 when the vehicles collided. The State Patrol has not released additional details about the fatality or what caused the crash.



The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and Jeep in Otter Tail County on Sunday evening.

Deadly crash in Otter Tail County

What we know:

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on Highway 29 near County Highway 75 in Compton Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was heading west on Highway 29 while the semi-truck driver was traveling east and the two vehicles collided.

What we don't know:

The State Patrol reported a fatality in the crash but has not said which driver died.

The Jeep was driven by a 77-year-old woman from Hewitt, Minnesota, while the semi-truck was driven by a 53-year-old man from Kerkhoven, Minnesota. Their names have not been released.

The State Patrol did not say what led to the crash, but road conditions were dry at the time. Additional details are expected to be released.

Dig deeper:

As of Oct. 1, there have been at least 301 traffic-related deaths on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the Office of Traffic Safety.