North Minneapolis stabbing: Man dead, brother arrested after domestic dispute

The Brief A man in his 20s died after a stabbing early Thursday morning in north Minneapolis. Police arrested the victim’s brother, who was also injured and is now in custody. Investigators believe a domestic dispute led to the stabbing, and the incident remains under investigation. The brother has yet to be charged.



A domestic dispute between brothers in north Minneapolis left one man fatally stabbed and the other in custody.

Fatal stabbing in north Minneapolis

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded to a reported stabbing just after 3 a.m. on the 3000 block of Girard Avenue North. Inside the home, officers found a man in his 20s with a life-threatening stab wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested the victim's brother, also a man in his 20s. He sustained apparent non-life-threatening injuries believed to be related to the altercation, and was taken to HCMC for treatment, then booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Preliminary information suggests there was a domestic dispute between the brothers that escalated into the stabbing. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the incident.

What they're saying:

"This is a heartbreaking outcome for a family," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. "When violence occurs between siblings, it leaves lasting trauma that extends far beyond those directly involved. Our thoughts are with the family as they face an unimaginable loss."

What we don't know:

Police have not said what the brothers were arguing about or what weapon was used. The man has not yet been charged as of Thursday afternoon.

Authorities say anyone with information is encouraged to contact Minneapolis police at 612-673-5845 or email policetips@minneapolismn.gov. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers.