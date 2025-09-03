2 charged in connection to deadly mass shooting outside Minneapolis school

The Brief Two people are facing charges connected to the mass shooting on Clinton Avenue that came a day before the Annunciation shooting. The complaint alleges the two suspects gave a ride to a man known as "Bino" who opened fire on a group of people at 29th and Clinton. One person was killed, and six others were hurt in the shooting.



Two people are now facing charges connected to the deadly mass shooting steps from a Minneapolis school that came just one day before the deadly mass shooting at Annunciation Church.

Shooting outside Cristo Rey Jesuit High School

The backstory:

Minneapolis police responded last Tuesday afternoon to the report of a shooting outside Cristo Rey Jesuit High School off Clinton Avenue near 29th Avenue South.

At the scene, officers found seven victims who had been shot, including one man who had been killed. That victim was later identified as 35-year-old Gregory Sweeten. A medical examiner's report said he died from a rifle wound to the head.

Police said ShotSpotter detected 30 rounds that had been fired. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the gunman used a high-velocity .223 rifle.

In context:

Less than a day later, a gunman would open fire from a window on Catholic school students gathered for Wednesday morning mass. Two children were killed in that shooting and 23 other people were hurt.

What we know:

Charges were filed late last week against two people connected to the shooting along Clinton Avenue. Ryan Quinn, 33, and Tiffany Martindale, 30, are both charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest.

Suspect says masked man known as "Bino" fired shots

Dig deeper:

Police say dashcam video provided by a witness showed a gray Honda Civic that was involved in the shooting. Police were able to obtain a license plate number for the Civic, which was registered to Quinn at an address in Inver Grove Heights.

Officers say surveillance video from Inver Grove Heights showed Quinn returning to that address shortly after the shooting. The video also showed Martindale in the passenger seat of the Honda with Quinn, the criminal complaint states.

What they're saying:

Speaking with police, the complaint says Quinn admitted that he and Martindale had picked up a man they know as "Bino" and had driven him around the metro. During the trip, Quinn said "Bino" told them to go to the area of Clinton and 29th.

At the eventual shooting scene, Quinn said "Bino" had them circle the block once. Then, as they pulled up a second time, they said he got out of the car wearing a mask and holding a rifle, and opened fire.

The complaint states that after the shooting, Bino got back into the car and Quinn dropped Bino off on Minneapolis' northside. Police say surveillance video later confirmed parts of Quinn's account of the shooting, showing the Civic circle the block before a passenger climbed out of the Civic and opened fire on a crowd of people.

Police checked Martindale's phone and say they found numerous calls between her and Bino the day before the shooting. Police say Bino also sent Martindale the address for a McDonald's about two blocks from the shooting scene on Lake Street.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if police have identified the man known as Bino.